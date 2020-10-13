We are still waiting for rain. The only advantage to this is that we do not have to mow grass much anymore. We hope the wheat either finds enough moisture to start out and keep going or that it doesn’t find any moisture and will lay there until we get sufficient rain. Finding fields of soybeans ready to cut is still a problem, and shorter hours at the elevators compound that problem. But if it stays hot and dry that problem will probably correct itself next week.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
