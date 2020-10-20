As of Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, it is raining a little. We have received 0.04 inches, which seems like a mighty big rain! Our wheat is planted and some cover crops have been planted, but most of the cereal rye has yet to appear. In our operation most of the double-crop soybeans have been harvested, with just one field still to go. As everyone knows, it was hard to combine beans this past week without them being at 9% moisture.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
