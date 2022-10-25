Oct. 24, 2022: 4-seasons week in southern Illinois

People are also reading…
It was four-seasons week in southern Illinois. Freeze prep to start the week and sleeveless shirts to end the week. Harvest continues on for most, and wheat planting is winding down for most as well. I check the fire emergency page on Facebook most evenings. The field fires and the combine fires seem to be all over. I usually don’t wish to get rained out of the field this close to finishing, but if it helps stop the fires and brings up the recently planted wheat, bring it on. Hopefully everyone reading this has had a safe harvest.