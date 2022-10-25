 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 24, 2022: 4-seasons week in southern Illinois

People are also reading…

It was four-seasons week in southern Illinois. Freeze prep to start the week and sleeveless shirts to end the week. Harvest continues on for most, and wheat planting is winding down for most as well. I check the fire emergency page on Facebook most evenings. The field fires and the combine fires seem to be all over. I usually don’t wish to get rained out of the field this close to finishing, but if it helps stop the fires and brings up the recently planted wheat, bring it on. Hopefully everyone reading this has had a safe harvest.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News