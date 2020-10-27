After a number of days of slow rains, soybeans that a week ago were at 9% are now at 20%. The rains have made the wheat look a lot better. We just hope the spots in the fields that are missing plants will fill in yet. Most of the corn has been harvested, but there is still quite a bit of soybeans left standing, especially double-crop soybeans. There has been some tillage work done on the flat river bottom ground, but hopefully most of the hilly ground will be left for no-till.
Illinois Crop Regions
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
