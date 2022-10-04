Oct. 3, 2022: Back to corn while beans ripen

People are also reading…
We had a productive week of harvesting. Corn harvest is coming right along, and we also ran some beans mid-week but kept running into green pods and butter beans. Not wanting to create problems in the bin for the future, we decided to get back on the corn and give the beans a few more days to ripen. No rain in the forecast for the next week. I guess we will plant the wheat in the dust like the old saying says: “Plant it in the dust and the bins will bust.” Let’s give it try. It’s good to see that almost all the neighbors have had a chance to get out and get a few acres harvested.