Oct. 31, 2022: Rains were well-received

Rains showed up this week and they were well-received. The neighborhood is looking pretty bare. The landscaping is mowed off and has opened up the view for everyone. Winter wheat has been coming up after the drink of water this week. I was able to get some cover crops planted. It’s a little late, but I think there is a benefit even with the late-planted rye. Now we have got the rains and field fires have diminished a lot. Hopefully the weather will hold out and field work can get finished up in the next couple weeks.