A large number of the corn fields have been harvested. Soybean fields are more of a pick-and-choose of the ones that are ready. Most are turning, but some of them have enough spots of beans not ready in them to keep people at bay. It appears some wheat has been planted but we are dry enough in this area that it may not come up until we have some rains. Hopefully it does not sprout ahead of time. We were supposed to have a 50% chance of rain Oct. 3-4 but we virtually had none, just several periods of a little mist.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
