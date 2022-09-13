 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sept. 12, 2022: It feels like fall is creeping in

The mornings are starting to cool off and give the feeling of the fall season creeping in on us this past week. We spent the week cleaning out bins and hauling away some of the last bushels of wheat to prep for the new crop. I’ve started to see some combines coming out of sheds in the neighborhood and get their once-over to make sure they are ready to go this fall. The leaves on the bean plants are starting to turn yellow, and the corn stalks are drying down. I believe harvest might get started toward the end of the month.

