Some neighbors cut corn for the better part of the week. I haven’t heard any hard numbers, but no one was complaining about anything. Our corn will be a little while still, as we planted toward the end of May or earlier part of June. I think we are 10 to 14 days from having some beans that are ready. Everything looks real good. Our double-crop beans look surprisingly good from where they started. They were extremely spotty emerging, but the fields as a whole look to be in great shape. Hope to have everything buttoned on our farm this coming week as far as prep. Then it will be go time.
Sept. 13, 2021: It's almost 'go time'