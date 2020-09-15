A lot of the early beans are changing leaf color and starting to lose some leaves. However, we do not have to be ready to combine any yet because the neighbor’s beans that were planted in March are not yet ready even though they have lost most of their leaves. There are still some green leaves here and there in the field so there are also probably green pods lingering. The corn also seems to be taking its time getting to maturity and drying down. Where corn has been harvested, some cover crops are starting to be planted. 