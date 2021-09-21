 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 20, 2021: Aiming to start harvest this week

Sept. 20, 2021: Aiming to start harvest this week

  • Updated

Our aim is to start harvest this week on our farm. We have beans that are ready, and the corn is a lot closer than we thought it would be at this point. Chances of rain Monday and Tuesday have us looking at later in the week as the target. Harvest is underway on a few neighboring farms, but it is far from full swing. All numbers I have been hearing are very strong.  As the time draws near, I just want to take this chance to wish everyone a safe and bountiful fall. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News