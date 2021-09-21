Our aim is to start harvest this week on our farm. We have beans that are ready, and the corn is a lot closer than we thought it would be at this point. Chances of rain Monday and Tuesday have us looking at later in the week as the target. Harvest is underway on a few neighboring farms, but it is far from full swing. All numbers I have been hearing are very strong. As the time draws near, I just want to take this chance to wish everyone a safe and bountiful fall.
Sept. 20, 2021: Aiming to start harvest this week