Sept. 27, 2021: Corn numbers are impressive

This week’s report is being submitted from the seat of the tractor running a grain cart. We have started harvest. Our beans are dry, so we are off and running. I think we got started on Thursday (Sept. 23). Beans are OK, but not where we thought they would be. We shelled some corn as well on Friday and numbers were impressive, but we mainly did end rows just to open some fields up. I assume this week will see more neighbors start as well. A lot of fields are still borderline, but the weather is definitely cooperating. Good luck to all and stay safe. 

