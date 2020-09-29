Soybean harvest has started in our area, and with the low humidity it is moving along at a rapid pace. The early group 3s seem to be ready and the later maturing beans are turning — even some of the double crop are getting yellow areas in the fields. Corn harvest is still moving along, so elevators will be extra busy having both crops coming at the same time. Some river elevators are paying a bonus to get October contracted beans delivered now (end of September), so I guess there is a need for beans to be exported. Hoping for rain tonight — would settle the dust.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
