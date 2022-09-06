Sept. 5, 2022: Corn hauled before markets tanked

People are also reading…
The week started off in good shape, but unfortunately the markets really tanked toward the end of the week. We are glad we were able to get the corn hauled off before it dropped too drastically. We scouted some fields and have found an unwanted pest feeding on the leaves of the double-crop beans. The sprayer has had a long enough break, so it’s time to get it back to work. Corn choppers are hitting it hard and getting lots of good feed put away for later this winter. That is an indication that we will be harvesting in about three weeks.