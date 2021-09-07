There has been a lot more action as harvest draws near. This week saw a couple of neighbors pull into the field. Nothing too crazy, but at least getting an idea of where things stand. Corn was drier than expected. I heard early April-planted corn was in the low 20s on moisture. Bean fields are really starting to turn pretty quickly. My guess is that we will be looking hard at beans in about three weeks if the current trends continue as far as what’s going on in the fields. We are just busy on the farm with prep work. As we gear up to go, I just want to wish all of you a safe and bountiful fall.
Sept. 6, 2021: Lots of action as harvest nears