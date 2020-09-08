We’re still slowly working on corn harvest. Early corn is about 25% out of the field. We’re having two or three sunny days which should help field drying. Soybeans are starting to turn but are still very green except for the neighbor’s field which was planted in March. They have lost a lot of leaves. Once they are harvested I will check to see how they did.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
