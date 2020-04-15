The recent rains have not added up to much, but there has been some hail. Ground is working and planting better than any time in 2019. Planting progress is all over the board, with some around half done and several more have not started or have just begun. There is still optimism around the 2020 growing season for row crops, but livestock markets are troubling a lot of folks. Calf health has been good despite variable weather. Looking forward to warmer weather and being able to turn out to pastures.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
