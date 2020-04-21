Very little planting progress since last week. We had several inches of snow after three different events. Sun and winds have dried soil back out, and if we miss showers this week a lot of the crop could get planted. Basis levels are still extremely good in our area as well. The earlier corn and beans that were planted still look viable in the soil. Hopefully no crusting issues going forward. We still haven’t turned any cows out on pasture, but hopefully grass will continue to take off this week.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
