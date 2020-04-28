Great week last week for planting. Amounts ranging from 1-2 inches of rain swept through late last week and ended our run. Some of the early April planted crops are starting to emerge. Most will emerge fine, but a few may need some help. Strong winds the last couple days have started to gray things off in some areas, but forecasts are calling for storms again in a few days.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
