Last week was a dry, windy week around here. Guys are finishing up any spring fertilizer or NH3 needs. There were a few planters that started running last week. I expect most planters to start today on April 5.
April 5, 2021: Planting starts today
Last week was a dry, windy week around here. Guys are finishing up any spring fertilizer or NH3 needs. There were a few planters that started running last week. I expect most planters to start today on April 5.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.