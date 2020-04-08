After 2019 there are more tile projects still going on than ever before. A few planters have started to roll with several more to start up this week. Most are more excited to plant beans before the cool/wet forecast, but corn will be planted also. Producers had plans of raising more corn in 2020, but are switching acres back to beans. Most growers/retailers are ensuring they have their hands on the inputs they need in case of any logistic/distribution issues due to COVID-19. Although the world is crazy right now, the simplicity of living rural and staying close to home has reinforced the great lifestyle we are fortunate to live.