After 2019 there are more tile projects still going on than ever before. A few planters have started to roll with several more to start up this week. Most are more excited to plant beans before the cool/wet forecast, but corn will be planted also. Producers had plans of raising more corn in 2020, but are switching acres back to beans. Most growers/retailers are ensuring they have their hands on the inputs they need in case of any logistic/distribution issues due to COVID-19. Although the world is crazy right now, the simplicity of living rural and staying close to home has reinforced the great lifestyle we are fortunate to live.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
