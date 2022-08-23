 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 22, 2022: Corn progressing quickly

Corn is progressing quickly. I would say corn silage will start in the coming days. Soybeans benefited from some scattered showers over the weekend. We are in another dry week with some rain in the forecast for the moment.

