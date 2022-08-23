Aug. 22, 2022: Corn progressing quickly

People are also reading…
Corn is progressing quickly. I would say corn silage will start in the coming days. Soybeans benefited from some scattered showers over the weekend. We are in another dry week with some rain in the forecast for the moment.
Corn is progressing quickly. I would say corn silage will start in the coming days. Soybeans benefited from some scattered showers over the weekend. We are in another dry week with some rain in the forecast for the moment.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.