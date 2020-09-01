The heat took a huge toll last week. Most of the green has disappeared from the corn crop and shucks are brown and starting to hang in spots. Noticing quite a bit of rust in spots. We have made up all of the early GDUs we were behind and then some. Early beans are hanging in there well so far, but we are noticing later beans on lighter soils are struggling. Satellite imagery is showing great plant health where fungicide was applied to beans, but we will see if the yield comes with it.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
