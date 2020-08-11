It has been a somewhat uneventful week without any rainfall, but there are chances every day this week. Kernel counts are good, but some are disappointed with the size of ears right now. I think we just aren’t far enough along with grain fill yet, and it is still in the early stages of kernel and ear weights. Soybeans looked like they would be short, but yet again exploded taller in the last couple weeks. Pasture growth has slowed, but most are in decent shape. Hay tonnage is maintaining as well for this time of year.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
