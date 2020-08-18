Definitely a different week than we’ve had all year long. Corn looked to deteriorate rapidly in spots. We will have good corn, but it will vary a lot depending on planting date and rainfall amounts throughout the year. There are some pollination and tip back issues that weren’t noticed a few weeks ago. Ear weights will help tremendously, but it won’t be the widespread, huge crop we thought we were going to have a month or so ago. April planting dates appear to be better at this point, and other management practices are sure to tell different stories come harvest time.