Definitely a different week than we’ve had all year long. Corn looked to deteriorate rapidly in spots. We will have good corn, but it will vary a lot depending on planting date and rainfall amounts throughout the year. There are some pollination and tip back issues that weren’t noticed a few weeks ago. Ear weights will help tremendously, but it won’t be the widespread, huge crop we thought we were going to have a month or so ago. April planting dates appear to be better at this point, and other management practices are sure to tell different stories come harvest time.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy