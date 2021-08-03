The crops in western Illinois had a good week of weather last week. Most rainfall totals for last week ranged from six-tenths to 1.5 inches. We had plenty of sunshine, and most of the beans have responded well to it. Most of the beans still look average, as the low places and late-planted beans still do not look very good. This week’s weather looks great for corn grain fill. Most of the corn and bean fungicides are sprayed, and we are playing the waiting game until harvest begins.
August 2, 2021: Beans improved, but still average