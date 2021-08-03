 Skip to main content
August 2, 2021: Beans improved, but still average

The crops in western Illinois had a good week of weather last week. Most rainfall totals for last week ranged from six-tenths to 1.5 inches. We had plenty of sunshine, and most of the beans have responded well to it. Most of the beans still look average, as the low places and late-planted beans still do not look very good.  This week’s weather looks great for corn grain fill. Most of the corn and bean fungicides are sprayed, and we are playing the waiting game until harvest begins. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

