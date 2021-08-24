August 23, 2021: Bean pod counts all over the board

It is starting to look like fall is coming around here. Some of the cornfields are starting to change quickly, and the beans aren't as dark green as they were a week ago. There are big differences in corn hybrid disease tolerance and nitrogen uptake this year. There are hybrids that are still green from top to bottom and hybrids that have a lot of disease and are fired up past the ear. The bean pod counts are all over the board. Some varieties have 50 pods and others have 100 pods. Most of the area received between 0.5 to 1.5 inches Friday night, which should be enough moisture to finish both of our crops out.
