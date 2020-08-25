Another dry week. The driest we’ve been this year. Silage will start this week for a few. Pasture growth has come to a halt and creeks are drying up. It will be interesting to see how stalks hold up if it stays dry through harvest. We have been cannibalizing at a pretty decent pace in spots. The unevenness from this cool, damp spring is showing up again as the crop matures. Maybe it’s not as big of a crop across the board as we thought. I don’t know if we’re actually that dry, just not used to going without a rain this year.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
