A cool week ahead is forecast and another inch of rain has solidified the crop. All fungicide passes are complete for the most part. Pastures remain in great shape. Weed escapes are starting to show up all over. No doubt the dicamba debacle affected weed control performance. Seed and trait platforms are topics of major discussion and like everything else in 2020, uncertainty abounds. Lots of talk around this topic in planning for next year.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
