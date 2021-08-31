 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 30, 2021: Heat speeds corn maturity

August 30, 2021: Heat speeds corn maturity

  • Updated

Last week was a hot week that really accelerated corn maturity. A lot of April-planted corn pulled the milk line down to at least half if not three-fourths of the way. A lot of corn will black layer next week. Early planted beans are starting to mature. Parts of the area received rainfall on Sunday, which should be enough to finish our April bean crop. Later-planted and later-maturity beans could still benefit from one more rain event which we are supposed to get on Tuesday. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News