Last week was a hot week that really accelerated corn maturity. A lot of April-planted corn pulled the milk line down to at least half if not three-fourths of the way. A lot of corn will black layer next week. Early planted beans are starting to mature. Parts of the area received rainfall on Sunday, which should be enough to finish our April bean crop. Later-planted and later-maturity beans could still benefit from one more rain event which we are supposed to get on Tuesday.
August 30, 2021: Heat speeds corn maturity