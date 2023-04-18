People are also reading…
Liz Hulsizer is a fifth-generation farmer along with her husband, Matt. They farm in Knox and Warren counties, where they grow corn, soybeans and specialty popcorn. She and her husband farm with her brother and sister-in-law, together planting their 145th crop on their legacy farm. Hulsizer works as a full-time grain originator. She also has experience as a trust officer, handling estate planning. On the farm, Hulsizer is actively involved with the accounting, grain marketing and as the combine operator at harvest. She and her husband spend their free time advocating for mental health awareness in the farming community.