Introducing Luke Burling

Luke Burling is a fifth-generation farmer who grows corn, soybeans, wheat and hay with his father, Mark. They strip-till corn and minimum-till soybeans on their farm near Carthage in western Illinois where he also sells seed. They have a cow-calf operation, and Luke is on the Hancock County Beef Association Board. Luke played baseball for John Wood Community College in Quincy and helps the next generation of players by coaching high school baseball with his brother today. He holds an ag business degree from Western Illinois University in Macomb and is school board president of Carthage Elementary School District. He and his wife, a school nurse, have three children ages 1 to 8 years old.

