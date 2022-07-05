 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 1, 2022: Some corn starting to curl

Last week was hot and dry. Corn was starting to curl in the afternoon on some lighter soil. Bean conditions continue to improve. It looks like we have a pretty good chance of rain over the holiday weekend and next week.

