Planes and helicopters are filling the skies. Majority of the corn is tasseled and shooting silks. Crop conditions are steady. We didn’t get any rain, but we’re not in dire need yet. No wind damage anywhere either. Some grey leaf spot showing up in corn, and soybeans that were saturated earlier are showing an unevenness in color and height. Some phytophthora are even killing some very small areas in bigger beans in compacted wet areas. Areas that were worked wet or were wetter during planting are showing those sins.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
