Most of the area corn has pollinated, and we couldn’t have asked for better weather during pollination. Kernel counts look good, and we should have ample moisture to keep all of them. Gray leaf spot is moving up the canopy quickly in weaker GLS hybrids. A lot of the Easter-planted beans are at or close to R3. I expect early fungicide applications to start on beans later this week. There are a lot of bean fields that look below average for this time of year. This next week’s sunshine and dry weather is what we’ve needed for a long time.
July 19, 2021: Pollination weather couldn't be better