Most of the corn is getting close to brown silk, and most beans are nearing R3, so the fungicide/insecticide pass has started on them as well. Second pass alfalfa has been cut also. We had 2-4 inches of rain last week. The weather pattern has been consistent here all year. The southeast part of our area continues to get twice as much rain each event, while the north/northwest has had enough but not much of a surplus. Cooler weather and another chance of rain will tremendously aid grain fill and slow it down as well.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy