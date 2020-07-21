Most of the corn is getting close to brown silk, and most  beans are nearing R3, so the fungicide/insecticide pass has started on them as well. Second pass alfalfa has been cut also. We had 2-4 inches of rain last week. The weather pattern has been consistent here all year. The southeast part of our area continues to get twice as much rain each event, while the north/northwest has had enough but not much of a surplus. Cooler weather and another chance of rain will tremendously aid grain fill and slow it down as well.