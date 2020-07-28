Another hot weekend, but cooler for the upcoming week to follow the last several weeks. Rains were spotty and light, but soil moisture levels are still in decent shape. Fungicide acres sound like they are up this year. Most of the beans have been done as well. Still very light insect feeding compared to the last few years, mainly due to less rounds of Japanese beetles. For as few of GDUs as we racked up through mid-June it feels like we are back on pace to finish around where we normally do, although who really knows what normal means anymore.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
