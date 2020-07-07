We received another 2 inches of rain last week as the crop continues to advance with warm temperatures. It was wet enough that not much could be done over the 4th of July weekend. Tassels are starting to emerge on the early planted corn and several soybean fields are canopied. Japanese beetles are starting to feed on the edges of bean fields as well. Our crop looks as good as it has in the past several years. We will continue to try and feed the crop and gain additional bushels, especially if the recent market rally continues upward into July.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
