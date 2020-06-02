The replant bug hit this weekend. Fields dried out enough to fix some fields and holes from the earlier rains. All of the early April and late April plantings are fine, but the May planted fields are the ones struggling. We replanted 80 acres and spotted in a couple other fields of corn. We will be able to leave most of the beans with 70-90K with only a few spots to touch up. Pretty crazy that you would have been better off planting before the snow than the more recent rains. The early healthy crops are taking off. A lot of hay has been mowed and is being put up as well.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
