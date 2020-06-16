We received about 1 inch of rain last week and it came nice and slow. Most of the sidedress nitrogen has been applied and it feels like we are timely this year, but I think it’s just in retrospect from last year. The hay tonnage has been very good so far, and not near as much wet hay with great drying weather to help move it right along. Overall crop looks fairly decent, but it is a long way from perfect. Looks like we have another hot week ahead.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
