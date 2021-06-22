 Skip to main content
June 21, 2021: Rain relieves crop stress

I saw sprayers posting beans and Y-dropping corn last week. Late last week was warm, and the crops were showing some stress. Overall, the crops look fair to good. The northern and southern regions of western Illinois received 3-5 inches over the weekend and had enough wind to blow corn down. I don't think any of the corn snapped off and will probably stand back up. Everyone received at least three-fourths of an inch of rain over the weekend, and that relieved any stress on the crops.

