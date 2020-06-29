Rain was scattered earlier in the week. The southern part of the county had severe flooding and around 5 inches in a short amount of time. More rain is in the forecast for the upcoming week and weekend. All second pass herbicide applications are finished. The second round of alfalfa will start after the rain moves through next week. Pastures are in good shape with the intermittent rains we’ve had. Overall the crop is looking pretty good and no issues directly in front of us. Very little wheat in the area, but some has been cut. Happy 4th of July.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
