Replanted crops are emerging great. We had very little rain last week so a ton of work has been done. The majority of the second pass herbicide applications are on or underway and the crops are really taking off with all the sun and heat we’ve had. The unforeseeable dicamba ruling at the time it occurred has thrown a huge wrench into post bean applications. Also, tropical storm rains are scheduled to hit Tuesday morning, so everyone is running hard to finish up what they can. Massive amounts of hay have been put up as well.