It was a mixed bag around here last week for planting. Some farmers were wrapping up and some areas were too wet to put crops in. I would estimate planting progress at 80% or better for western Illinois. The sprayers have been running hard this last week to get caught up with the planters. Most early planted corn and soybean fields have good enough stands to leave. Some early planted fields have been torn up or patched into. Corn planted in mid- to late April looks like it is going to have excellent stands. Rain of 1.5 inches on Saturday night and cooler temps will limit field action this week.
May 10, 2021: Mixed bag for planting