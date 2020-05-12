Reports differed from low temps of 28 to 32. Corn looks to have been affected more from the initial signs. With two rounds of near freezing temps and limited heat in between, there will be very few picket fence stands. Fields have dried out again and planters are rolling. We should have the majority of the beans in after today (Monday) and that will put us over 90% planted. We have 80 acres of wheat to chop for feed and it doesn’t look like the tonnage will be as much as in years past. Early forecasts are for us to receive up to 2 inches (of rain) at the end of the week, so producers are wanting to run hard before then.
