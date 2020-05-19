The first round of showers really helped the emerging crop get out of the ground, and the heat drastically improved the look of it. The continued rains after the first event have added ponds in several fields. We have had 3 to 6 inches roughly throughout the county. The majority of the crop is in. The May-planted fields are emerging and should be fine except the holes that have been saturated for several days. The cover crops and alfalfa are ready to be chopped as well as soon as the ground gets fit.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
