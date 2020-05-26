Crops continue to emerge. With no heat and wet soils, seed is germinating very slowly. We have not had a sunny day for a whole week. Today (May 22) is supposed to be sunny with several more days of clouds and showers to follow through the weekend. For the lack of heat, sun, and saturated soils, crops look fairly decent, but there will be some holes. It’s been cool enough seeds aren’t rotting and few weeds are germinating as well. The majority of first-pass herbicides have been applied and second pass would begin if the ground would firm up.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
