A little more of a fall feel to this past weekend sandwiched between some really nice weather. Another warm, dry week ahead will allow more tillage, anhydrous and fertilizer applications to continue. We are planning on strip tilling our bean stubble this week with dry fertilizer and 120 pounds of anhydrous to set us up to plant into next spring. It will be nice to get it done and be ready to plant into in 2021. We have some tile to install and some manure to spread on a few fields also.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
