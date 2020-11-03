Another great week of weather ahead this week. More tillage, tiling and quite a bit of anhydrous has started. Lots of growers talking about areas in fields/whole fields that need tillage to fix compaction from even two years ago. We haven’t had the freeze/thaw to help fix some of those issues. The basis has drastically changed for the worse last week. I’ve been hearing barge freights have risen significantly. Cash prices are still good considering where we’ve been earlier in the year and that it’s harvest time. Fall calves were very healthy earlier, but with the big swings in weather and last week’s damp, cloudy weather, we have had some issues recently.
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
