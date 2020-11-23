Tiling, dirt work and strip tilling all going on while conditions are great this week. We should be more prepared for spring than we have been in several years. Cover crops are up and growing well also. Subsoil seems to be very dry while doing some tiling. It will take some good rains to fill up the reserves, but that’s not usually an issue before spring. Cattle have been battling sickness still a bit. Looking for more consistent weather to help them maintain.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Gronewold grows 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans and hay and has a 300-head cow-calf operation near Carthage in Hancock County.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy